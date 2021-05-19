LockTrip Price Hits $7.85 on Major Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for approximately $7.85 or 0.00022063 BTC on exchanges. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $117.42 million and $850,296.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Coin Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

