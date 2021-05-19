Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 67,040 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,040 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of QIAGEN worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QGEN. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

