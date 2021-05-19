Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 1,041 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $318,501,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,346.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8,412.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $783.01 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,515.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,601.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

