Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 1,066 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of HubSpot worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 34.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,397,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,905,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,306 shares of company stock worth $9,869,193. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $484.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.60 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $509.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.19. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $181.74 and a one year high of $574.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBS. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cannonball Research raised their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

