Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Tempur Sealy International worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX stock opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,672 shares of company stock worth $7,164,624. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.