Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Chemed worth $11,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,530,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chemed by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 131,819 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chemed by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Chemed by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

CHE opened at $487.02 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at $67,069,052.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

