Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $454.09 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.09 and a 1 year high of $495.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $463.65 and its 200-day moving average is $429.22. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

