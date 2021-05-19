Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $11.53 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Biogen by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 10,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.39.

Shares of BIIB opened at $281.01 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.