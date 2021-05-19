Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $11.86 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,568 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Bunge worth $11,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Bunge by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Bunge by 25.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Bunge by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 282,231 shares of company stock worth $22,657,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.52.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

