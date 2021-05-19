Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $11.96 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,733 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $840.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $815.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $735.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $498.83 and a one year high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.