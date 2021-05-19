Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $12.66 Million Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 683.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Quidel worth $12,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Quidel by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after buying an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Quidel by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel stock opened at $116.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.46.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,270 shares of company stock worth $4,220,705 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

