Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $14.33 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $14,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,223,000 after purchasing an additional 907,648 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after buying an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,651,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NYSE HIG opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

