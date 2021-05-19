Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,570 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after acquiring an additional 788,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,081,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

