Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,565 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Cirrus Logic worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average of $82.81.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.