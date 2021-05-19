Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Entergy worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.