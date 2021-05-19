Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 141,886 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141,886 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 52,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 154,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,893,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RSG opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average of $97.50.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.