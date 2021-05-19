Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 152,506 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152,506 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $225.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.67. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total value of $1,863,025.92. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

