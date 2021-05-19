Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 458,795 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,795 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vistra worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 50,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Vistra by 11.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,584,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,728,000 after buying an additional 465,343 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $17,589,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 50.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $652,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,790 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

