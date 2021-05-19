Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $231.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.07. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.07 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The firm has a market cap of $173.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

