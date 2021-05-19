Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,076 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1,184.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.62. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

