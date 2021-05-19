Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,124 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of SYNNEX worth $13,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in SYNNEX by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.11.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,123 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.76. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $126.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

