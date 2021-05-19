Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of LPX opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average is $46.68.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 172.97%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.