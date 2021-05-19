Lufax (NYSE:LU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Stock analysts at Macquarie began coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Rowe initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Lufax stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Lufax has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $20.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth $258,000.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

