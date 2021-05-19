Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $123.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s current price.

LITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.24. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $9,064,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

