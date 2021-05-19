Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Lumentum stock opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Lumentum by 44.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 477,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after acquiring an additional 145,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

