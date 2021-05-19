Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $111.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $126.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays began coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

Lumentum stock opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

