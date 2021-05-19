Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $90.24.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 56.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,975 shares during the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,155,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,738,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Lumentum by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after purchasing an additional 633,577 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

