Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.920-1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.97 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lumentum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.47.

Lumentum stock opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average is $90.24.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

