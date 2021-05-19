Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.29.

LAZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of LAZR opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

