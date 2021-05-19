LunchMoney (LMY) Market Cap Hits $693,017.09

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $693,017.09 and $4,036.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00069590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016320 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.21 or 0.01068679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00053270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00096530 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LMY is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,505,518 coins. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

