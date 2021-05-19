Lunyr One Day Volume Reaches $10,471.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 51.1% against the US dollar. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $478,027.52 and approximately $10,471.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00076198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00016347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.57 or 0.01197803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.92 or 0.09817939 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00055725 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

