LUXCoin (LUX) One Day Volume Tops $9,398.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 52% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. LUXCoin has a market cap of $2.74 million and $9,398.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,574.38 or 1.00092224 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00036010 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $438.60 or 0.01200315 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.28 or 0.00490641 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.95 or 0.00328268 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 44.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00114281 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004486 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,331,889 coins and its circulating supply is 11,324,657 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.