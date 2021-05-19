Lympo Achieves Market Cap of $15.73 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Lympo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $15.73 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00069590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016320 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.21 or 0.01068679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00053270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00096530 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

