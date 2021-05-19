Lympo (LYM) Price Hits $0.0242 on Top Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Lympo has a market capitalization of $19.99 million and approximately $910,112.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00086677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00019520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.36 or 0.01458274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00059469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00108192 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

