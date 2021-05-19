Ma. Fatima Francisco Sells 3,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ma. Fatima Francisco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00.

Shares of PG traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $136.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,314,909. The company has a market capitalization of $333.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $3,293,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

