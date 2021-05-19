Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

M has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Macy’s by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $70,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.82. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

