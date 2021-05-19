Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.
M has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of M opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $22.30.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.82. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
