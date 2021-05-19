Maecenas Reaches Market Capitalization of $523,095.82 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $523,095.82 and approximately $554.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maecenas

ART is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

