Magna International (TSE:MG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $98.74

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$98.74 and traded as high as C$117.61. Magna International shares last traded at C$116.44, with a volume of 622,532 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Magna International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$116.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$98.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.99.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total value of C$7,966,220.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 580,464 shares in the company, valued at C$61,894,876.32. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total transaction of C$22,248,319.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,851,508.93.

About Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.