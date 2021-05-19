Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CAO Shawna Hughes Sells 1,890 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,791.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.44. 3,218,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,211,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Magnite by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

