Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Sells $323,139.24 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $323,139.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 379,460 shares in the company, valued at $9,858,370.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Katie Seitz Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Katie Seitz Evans sold 27,896 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $1,123,092.96.

MGNI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.44. 3,218,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGNI. Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Magnite by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,927,000 after buying an additional 644,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 639.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Magnite by 46.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 415.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,480,000 after acquiring an additional 208,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

