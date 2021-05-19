Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CRO Joseph R. Prusz Sells 22,248 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CRO Joseph R. Prusz sold 22,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $578,003.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 330,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph R. Prusz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Joseph R. Prusz sold 70,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $2,782,500.00.

Magnite stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,218,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,043. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

