Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz Sells 5,308 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $137,901.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 269,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,002,233.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $159,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,389,890.07.

Shares of MGNI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,218,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,043. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Magnite’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

