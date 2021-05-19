Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Insider Adam Lee Soroca Sells 26,235 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $681,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 338,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MGNI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.44. 3,218,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,043. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 639.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Magnite by 46.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 415.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,480,000 after purchasing an additional 208,493 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.