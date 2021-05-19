MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Down 39.3% This Week

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.46 or 0.00009463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and $798,144.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00064738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00310430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00178176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00031613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.55 or 0.00881664 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,616,164 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.