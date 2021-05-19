Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) PT Raised to C$13.00 at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDI. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Major Drilling Group International stock traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.64. 293,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.50. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of C$3.35 and a 12 month high of C$11.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.19. The company has a market cap of C$858.02 million and a PE ratio of -12.88.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$100.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

