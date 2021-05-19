MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

