MAPS (MAPS) Market Capitalization Tops $50.68 Million

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, MAPS has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002809 BTC on major exchanges. MAPS has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and $3.29 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012808 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.58 or 0.01113733 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,699,829 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

