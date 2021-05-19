Marathon Oil Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,296.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,951,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,373 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $30,560,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 205.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 121.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,732,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

