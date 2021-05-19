Maritime Resources (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Trading Up 7.8%

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 493,157 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 203,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Maritime Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

