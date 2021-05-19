Marlin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.17 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. Marlin has a market cap of $64.08 million and $20.17 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0870 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00069925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.29 or 0.00342205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00181269 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00940156 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00031730 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

